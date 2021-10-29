USDCHF races back toward resistance target against its 100 hour moving average

Dollar buying kicks and above its 200 day moving average and swing lows from last week and Monday

The USDCHF is also seeing strong dollar buying over the last hour as London/European traders look to exit.









The push the upside got a shove on the break back above its 200 day moving average at 0.9148 and the swing lows at 0.91491 area. Also near that area is the 38.2% retracement of the trading range this week.





The run to the upside has now pushed above the 50% of the weeks trading range and swing lows from Wednesday and at the start of trading on Thursday. Those levels come near 0.91637. The 100 hour moving average at 0.91719 is the next key target. Above that is the 200 hour moving average at 0.91814 and the 100 day moving average at 0.91867.







The price action is strong in the dollars favor. It is Friday and month end. So I would not be surprised about anything. Flows can be powerful and net seems to be what we are seeing as London/European traders look to exit.