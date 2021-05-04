USDCHF retraces back above 200 hour MA

100 hour MA stalled the fall earlier in the session



The USDCHF has had an up, down and is trying to move back up again type of day.









The pairs move lower in to the London fix/close, took the price back to the downside where it found support buyers near the 100 hour MA at 0.91128. The price bounce off that level has now taken the price back above the 200 hour MA.





The question now is in the ups and downs seen today, can the price now remain above the 200 hour MA?



If so, moving back toward an old trend line and high from yesterday near 0.9150 area would be the next target. Above that and the high for the day at 0.9160 would be targeted.





Move back below the 200 hour MA and the price rotates back toward the 100 hour MA.