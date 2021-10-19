USDCHF retraces earlier declines and looks to test the 100 hour MA

100 hour moving average at 0.92311









That is the good/positive technical news.





The not so positive is the pair is now up testing its falling 100 hour moving average at 0.92311. The high just reached 0.92289 a few pips below that moving average level. That 100 hour moving average should see some risk focused selling.



Risk can be defined and limited against the 100 hour moving average. Stay below and we should see a rotation back down toward the broken swing areas and the market can make a judgment against those levels.



Conversely move above and the buying can continue.

The USDCHF moved to the lowest level since September 16 on the hourly chart. That move took out last week's low at 0.91938 in the process. However momentum to the downside ran out of steam and started to quickly reversed in the New York session as yields moved higher especially on the long end, and the price started to take back some of the broken levels including a swing area near 0.9214 to 0.92168, and the lows from Friday and Monday between 0.92215 to 0.92242.