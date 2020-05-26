USDCHF runs to new low after NY correction stalls ahead of its 100 day MA

The lows from May 20 and 21 are targets now

The USDCHF has run to new lows after NY session correction on the hourly chart, stalled ahead of its 100 day MA at 0.9683. The high price in the NY session reached 0.96805. Staying below, kept the seller in control.











The pair is now moving below a swing low from May 21 at 0.96495. The low from last week at 0.96399 and 0.96375 respectively are also targets. Move below each, and the down side opens up for the sellers.