USDCHF continues the run to the downside. Trades back below the 50% midpoint of the year's range

At that point, the USDCHF fell back below its 200 day moving average, 38.2% retracement of the range last week and the the swing lows from October 22 and October 25 earlier today.





The price is now moved below the 0.91144 level. That is the 50% midpoint of the year's trading range. The next key target comes in at the 0.9100 area which is home to swing lows from August 17, August 30 and from Friday's trade.





The selling has continued - and accelerated in the New York session without much of a rebound.