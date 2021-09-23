USDCHF stalls fall near the 50% midpoint (again)

The lows from yesterday stalled near the 50% midpoint as well

The USDCHF saw the pair's price stall near the 50% midpoint of the move up from the August 30 low before the FOMC, and also after the FOMC decision. That the point level comes in at 0.92158. The low yesterday reached 0.92146 just a pip or so below that the point level before rebounding back to the upside.









The run higher saw the price test the 100 hour moving average. That moving average was broken and the Asian session today, but only by a few pips before rotating back to the downside (the blue line). A swing area between 0.92697 and 0.92732 also helped to stall the rally.





The fall in the European and early New York session has now seen the price move back to the comfortable 50% level. The US session low just reached 0.92167 and has bounced modestly.





What now?





Needless to say the 50% midpoint is the floor/next key target on the downside. A move below should see more momentum in the downward direction.







As far as a potential corrective move higher, watch the 200 hour moving average at 0.9243. That is also near the broken 38.2% retracement of the move up from the August 30 low.

