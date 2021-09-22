USDCHF tests its 100 hour MA. Find sellers.

100 hour MA at 0.92702.

The USDCHF as moved up to test its 100 hour moving average at 0.92702. Getting above that level is the next bullish step.









The price action since the FOMC decision saw the pair moved down to test its 50% retracement of the range since the August 27 low at 0.92158 (once again). Earlier today, that level was tested and held. The low price - post the FOMC - reached 0.92146 before starting its rally once again after the more hawkish timeline from the Fed's Powell on taper.





So far the resistance has been holding with the high price reaching 0.92717. The price is currently trading at 0.9254 which is near the middle between the 200 hour moving average at 0.9236 and the 100 hour moving average at 0.92702.