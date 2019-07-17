USDCHF tests 100 hour MA after up and down price action today

High stalled at the swing high from July 12th

The USDCHF has had an up and down sesssion today. The up for the day, reached to the high from last Friday (and swing area - top yellow area) and stalled. The fall has taken the price back down toward the 100 hour MA at 0.98468. So far support against the 100 hour MA has stalled the fall in the pair. Buyers are leaning against the level. If it holds, the 50% above and 200 hour MA at 0.98888 would be the targets.









Conversely, a move below the 100 hour MA, would tilt the bias more to the downside with swing highs from Monday and Tuesday at the 0.9854 level as the next target, followed by 0.9835 area.





The pirice action is up and down, with resistance stalling the rally. Will the support now stall the fall?