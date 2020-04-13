USDCHF tests 100 hour MA. Key bias defining level.
Technical Analysis
100 hour MA at 0.9682
The USDCHF is higher on the day and in the process has moved up to test a topside trend line at 0.9673 and the falling 100 hour MA at 0.9682. The current price is between those levels at 0.9679.
A move above the MA level will open the door for a more bullish bias with the 38.2% of the move down from the April 6 high at 0.96928 as the next upside target. Above that is the 200 hour MA at 0.97078.
Right now, however, sellers are leaning/stalling against the MA level. It will take a move back below the broken trend line to give those sellers some feeling of comfort intraday.