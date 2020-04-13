USDCHF tests 100 hour MA. Key bias defining level.

100 hour MA at 0.9682

The USDCHF is higher on the day and in the process has moved up to test a topside trend line at 0.9673 and the falling 100 hour MA at 0.9682. The current price is between those levels at 0.9679.













A move above the MA level will open the door for a more bullish bias with the 38.2% of the move down from the April 6 high at 0.96928 as the next upside target. Above that is the 200 hour MA at 0.97078.





Right now, however, sellers are leaning/stalling against the MA level. It will take a move back below the broken trend line to give those sellers some feeling of comfort intraday.