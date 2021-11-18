USDCHF tests the 100 hour MA/swing area

Correction to 100 hour MA finding support.

The USDCHF is testing the 100 hour MA/swing area at the 0.9259 level. Near the MA is also a swing area between 0.9249 and 0.9258.









The USDCHF is working on a two day decline, after rising for 4 of the previous five trading days. The price still remains above the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the November load to the November high. That level comes in at 0.92344. It will take move back below the 100 hour MA and the 38.2% to progressively increase the bears control.