Underside of broken trend line also tested



The USDCHF has moved sharply over the last few minutes and looks to test its 100 and 200 hour moving average at 0.9713 area. Both the moving averages at our at that level.









Also you level is the underside of a broken trend line and the broken 38.2% retracement at 0.97088. The cluster of support should attract risk focus traders with stops on a break below.