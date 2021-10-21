USDCHF trades above and below the 100 day MA. Traders pause around the MA level.

The run lower today was able to get below a swing area going back to September between 0.91809 and 0.91846 (see red numbered circles). That area was tested on Tuesday and the price again tested the area yesterday.





The break lower today give the sellers more control technically. Stay below is a close risk level for traders today. Stay below keeps the sellers firmly in control intraday. A move back above could see some disappointment after the failed break of the 100 day moving average.





At the low today, the pair did touch a another swing area between 0.91628 and 0.9168 (see green numbered circles). A move below it would open the door for a move toward the 200 day moving average at 0.91384. In between is the swing low going back to September 10 at 0.9149.





Overall, dip buyers would want to see this area hold and the price to get back above the 0.91846 level and move toward 0.9200.



