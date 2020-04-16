USDCHF trades between MA levels on the hourly chart

200 hour MA and 100 hour MA doing a good job of defining the range today

The USDCHF has been able to keep between the 100 hour MA below at 0.9646 and the 200 hour MA above (and moving lower) at 0.96809. The price of the pair did move above the 200 hour MA briefly on the way to the day high, but that break was quickly reversed. There have been no closing bars above the 200 hour MA or below the 100 hour MA today.









The pair trades between the tow extremes awaiting the next shove one way or the other. A move above would tart the 50% retracement at 0.9694 along with the 0.9700 natural level.





ON a move lower, the 0.96287 low from Monday would be the next target. The low near the close yesterday reached 0.9621. The low for the week was at 0.95917.