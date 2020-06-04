USDCHF trades to a new session lows and looks to test the 2020 midpoint

50% midpoint of the year comes in at 0.95371.

The USDCHF is trading to a new session low at 0.95447 and in the process is looking to test the 50% midpoint of the 2020 low to high trading range at 0.95371. I would expect some pause near the level with stops on a break. The next downside target on a break would be the low from the end of March at 0.9501 (call it 0.9500).













Drilling to the hourly chart below, the price has broken below a lower trend line at 0.9559. Stay below is the best case scenario for the sellers now. Move and we could see more upside corrective price action on the failed break with the low from Tuesday at 0.9572 and the Monday low at 0.9578 as the next targets.