USDCHF trades to new session highs

Test 61.8% retracement







On the downside, close support comes in at the midpoint since December 7 at 0.88839. The price has stayed mostly above that level over the last 3 hours of trading. Move below that level and there could be more downside probing on the limited upside after the new session highs. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The USDCHF is trade to new session high and in the process is testing the 61.8% retracement of the range since December 7 at 0.88985 and the natural resistance at 0.8900. A move above would have traders looking toward the swing hi from December 11 at 0.8908, the swing hi from December 9 at 0.8914 and the high from yesterday's trading at 0.89184.