USDCHF trades to new session highs and tests mid-October ceiling

The extension toward the ceiling and the extended trading range for the day, should give longs a low risk level to take profit (and perhaps some selling). However a move above, should trigger stops. Risk his defined and limited against the level.





Drilling to the daily chart below, the ceiling area from the hourly chart is also a key level on the daily chart.





Looking at the chart below, the 50% midpoint of the range since the September 25 high is also being approached. That level comes in at 0.91627 - right around the mid-October ceiling area.





That midpoint level increases the levels importance for both buyers and sellers.





Stay below and the sellers maintain some control.

Move above and the bias tilt more in that direction.





On a break higher, the 61.8% retracement comes in at 0.9194. That would be the next target on the daily chart. Above that and the falling 100 day moving average blue line in the chart below) comes in at 0.9223. The price has not been above its 100 day moving average since May 28.









