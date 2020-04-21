USDJPY back up and retests a cluster of resistance

Recent highs, trend line and 200 hour MA...

Some recent highs (24 hour highs) on the hourly (up to 107.819), the 200 hour MA at 107.76 and a topside trend line at 107.79 are clustered together. The price is near those levels at 107.76 currently. Will risk defining sellers keep a lid on the pair?









If not, the 107.856, the high from yesterday at 107.944, and swing highs from Monday, Thursday and Friday at 108.077 (key target) are upside targets.





Right now there is a battle going on against the cluster resistance area at 107.76-819.