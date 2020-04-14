USDJPY bounces into the close

Buyers take the price back to the undeside of the trend line





The price has rebounded back to the underside of the broken trend line at 107.23 currently.







ForexLive If the bottom is in, getting back above the broken trend line will be eyed. The risk is still a move back below the recent lows at 107.00 and 106.90.

The USDJPY selling has started to dry up a bit after reaching the next swing low levels at 107.00 area. The low for the day reached 106.98. That was also just above the April 1 low target at 106.908.