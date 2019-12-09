USDJPY bounces to 100 hour MA

USDJPY finds sellers vs the 100 hour MA

The USDJPY has drifted higher and in the process has tested its 100 hour moving average at 108.674. Earlier today, the pair held support against its low price from last week at 108.422. I spoke about that risk defining level in an earlier post ( click here ). The level did in fact hold support and the price moved higher.













The story remains the same, the dip buyers will gain more confidence on a break above the 100 hour moving average (and staying above). For those traders looking for a place to sell the USDJPY, against the 100 hour moving average is certainly an option.