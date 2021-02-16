USD/JPY breaks the February top to reach the highest in four months

US dollar gets a tailwind from rising yields
USD/JPY has risen above the Feb 4 high of 105.77 in a 40-pip rise today. That clears something of a double top at that level and is the best since early October.

There is so much looking right in USD/JPY longs right now between yields, commodity inflation, this double top, and the broken downtrend. On the fundamental side, it's a straight-forward reopening trade as well.



