USDJPY climbs toward the October high

Looking at the hourly chart, the sellers had their shot last week when the price moved outside of the red box between 113.211 and 113.28 (see red shaded area in the chart above). The inability to stay below that level (the pair found support buyers near the 50% midpoint at 112.754), gave the buyers the go-ahead to push to the upside.





After the US CPI data last week sent the dollar higher, the price moved above the 200 hour moving average (green line) and stayed above that level on corrective moves to the downside on Friday and again yesterday. The price declines saw the pair bottom within a lower swing area between 113.73 and 113.80.



