USDJPY cracks below its 100 day MA as stocks slide continues

100 day moving average at 108.704

After getting within a pips of the 100 day moving average on Monday Tuesday and again today, the price of the USDJPY it is now cracked below that key moving average. Stay below will keep the bears in firm control (intraday traders would likely use the earlier low today at 108.761 as a close risk level).











The moved to the downside has been stocks which continue to slide. The S&P index moved to a new session low of 3242.80 while the NASDAQ index fell to a new low of 9185.184.