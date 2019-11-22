USD/JPY eases a little as yields track lower on the day

USD/JPY nudges lower to a session low of 108.51

Price action is still trapped in a narrow 20 pips range but we are at the lower end of that for now, as the pair slips back below the 100-hour MA @ 108.60.





The slight nudge lower comes as Treasury yields also fall to their lowest levels on the day, with 10-year yields down by 2.5 bps to 1.746% currently.





Markets are staying more cautious for the most part as traders and investors are still figuring out the push and pull in the US-China trade rhetoric. As such, I wouldn't look too much into the above move for the time being.





USD/JPY still sits in a narrow range over the past few days and there hasn't been any firm indications of a trending breakout just yet.





As Treasury yields keep lower, gold is among the beneficiaries so far as it sees gains of 0.5% to $1,472 currently.



