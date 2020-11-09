USD/JPY extends gains. Nears election night high and 55-dma

What a reversal





Equities are coming off the boil a tad but USD/JPY isn't. Rising Treasury yields and general optimism is lending a broad bid in the yen crosses.







This pair is now nearing some key levels, with the election-night spike just ahead at 105.34 and the 55-dma at precisely the same level.





There are some other notable levels extending up through 106.00 but the important thing to note here is the huge bullish candle and the three-candle reversal. Of course, we're still 7 hours from the close so that will be key.









