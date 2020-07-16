USDJPY extends to 50% retracement.
Technical Analysis
Looks to tet the high for the week
The USDJPY has extended higher and in the process has:
- crack above the 200 hour moving average and 38.2% retracement at 107.213
- Broke above a topside trend line at 107.26
Earlier in the NY session the price was trading mostly between its 100 hour moving average below and 200 hour moving average above. The pair did try to extend but back below the 100 hour moving, but could not sustain momentum. The last 3 hourly bars have been trending to the upside (we are on the 4th), but now faces the next key resistance area.