USDJPY fall below lower trendline and trades at the lowest level since September 4

Falls below the October low of 106.477.





The USDJPY has fall below a lower trendline on the hourly chart at 106.46. The price has since moved down to a session low of 106.215. We currently trade just off of that low level. Stay below the broken trend line level and the bears remain in full control intraday.









Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the price is also moved below its October 2019 low price at 106.477 - right near the hourly chart trendline. That increases at areas importance going forward.











The fall below the October low opens the door for further downside momentum. The September 2019 swing low for the month came in at 105.73. Below that the August low was at 105.047 and 104.438 are target on the downside off of the daily chart.