USDJPY fall to new lows and back toward the low from Monday

The move to the downside was helped in the Asian session after the pair stalled against its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above currently at 107.289), and falling below its 100 hour moving average (currently at 107.10). The typical clues were there. The "market" went with those clues.





Now with the lower price trend extending to the lows for the week, traders who are short may look to lean against the level on the 1st look, with a stop on a break below. Risk is defined risk. Risk is limited.





Should the trend continues to the downside, the next target comes against a swing low going back to last Friday at 106.705 below that the lows and highs from June 18, June 24, and July 10 between 106.629 and 106.660 will be targeted.





It'll take a move back above the 107.00 level to start to bother some of the shorts looking for more downside. Looking at the 5 minutes chart, the was corrective high reached 106.985. The falling 100 bar moving average on the 5 minutes chart currently comes in at 107.025 and moving lower.



