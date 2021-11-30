USD/JPY falls to fresh lows in nearly three weeks as bond yields tumble

USD/JPY down to a low of 112.89, its lowest since 10 November





This comes amid the risk averse mood in the market, that has seen Treasury yields tumble with 10-year yields now down by over 8 bps to 1.445% on the day.





The push below 113.00 is seeing sellers push for a break below near-term support close to the figure level, setting their sights on the November lows around 112.72-77 next.





A break below that will spell more danger for USD/JPY (and yen pairs in general) with little support all the way towards the 112.00 handle.