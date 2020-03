Up $0.43 or 0.92%





The low for the day reached $46.47

The high was up at $48.66 before the price succumbed to the stock selling.





The 100 hour moving average currently comes in at $46.95. The move off the low has taken the price back above that moving average into the settlement.





Brent crude futures settle at $51.86. That was down $0.04 or -0.08%



the price of crude oil futures are settling the day at $47.18. That is up $0.43 or 0.92%.