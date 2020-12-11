USDJPY falls to new session low

The pair is down testing an interim swing low (from recent trading) at the 103.85 level. That level stalled falls on November 30 and again on December 4 (see hourly chart and red numbered circles). A move below would have traders eyeing the 103.646 to 103.713 floor area.





If the price bounces, watch the 103.898 to 103.938 for close clues. That area is home to some swing areas going back to November 20. Be aware