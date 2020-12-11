USDJPY falls to new session low

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdjpy

Tests an interim swing area at 103.825

The USDJPY is trading to new session laws after the rise in early New York trading stalled just ahead of the 100 hour moving average at 104.159.

Tests an interim swing area at 103.825_
The pair is down testing an interim swing low (from recent trading) at the 103.85 level. That level stalled falls on November 30 and again on December 4 (see hourly chart and red numbered circles).  A move below would have traders eyeing the 103.646 to 103.713 floor area. 

If the price bounces, watch the 103.898 to 103.938 for close clues.  That area is home to some swing areas going back to November 20.  Be aware
