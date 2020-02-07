USD/JPY falls to session lows as risk aversion deepens

USD/JPY down to a low of 109.67 on the day

This comes as bonds are also seeing fresh bids, with US 10-year yields falling by 5 bps to a low of 1.589% during the session. The souring risk sentiment amid the coronavirus situation is rearing its ugly head once again ahead of the weekend.





There is some mild support for USD/JPY around 109.62 next via the 23.6 retracement level of the recent swing move higher but further support will be seen closer to the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 109.43 and near 109.50.





Although the dollar is keeping weaker against the yen, it is still holding firm across the board as EUR/USD is easing to session lows of 1.0951 while the aussie, kiwi and loonie is continuing to stay pressured against the greenback currently as well.



