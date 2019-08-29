USDJPY finds some sellers into the US close

Seller leanding against topside resistance

The 106.63-77 area is now home to 13 swing highs going back to August 14. Today was the most recent as the price reached 106.676 and has backed off.









There is some selling of stocks into the close. In addition, yields have come off higher levels in the treasuries. Gold is also rebounding (although still lower on the day). It fell to test the 200 hour MA at $1518 area , but is now trading up at $1529.





Seems like a little squaring up in the pair and market. It helps to find technical resistance at a ceiling area as well.