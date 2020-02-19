USDJPY gap filled. Next stop 111.50

Price fills gap up to 111.063

The USDJPY has continued through the gap at 111.06 extended up to a new session high 111.32. The next target comes in against the other topside trend line at 111.507.













The range for the day is up to 140 pips. The average over the last 22 days as 49 pips. As pointed out yesterday, the USDJPY have been confined in a 60 pip trading range over 10+ trading days. That type of confined trading action does not last forever and today is the break day. The shove happened.





The closest risk is the gap now. Below that, the broken trend line at 111.668.





US stocks continue to move higher. The NASDAQ is now up nearly 1%. US yields are hanging near unchanged levels.

