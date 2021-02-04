USDJPY gets closer to key 200 day MA

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdjpy

Topside trend line on hourly also in play

As mentioned in an earlier post, the USDJPY was mired in a very narrow 18 pip trading range yesterday. A pennant formation was developed into the Asian session. Something had to give. 

The "give" was to the upside early in the Asian session. The price has since moved up toward a topside trend line (currently comes  in at 105.54).  Just above that sits the 200 day moving average currently at 105.576.  Getting above them would be more bullish of course. 

