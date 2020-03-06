USD/JPY grinds lower on the day, nears the 105.00 level

The BOJ is surely starting to feel the heat now, if they aren't already under the frying pan that is

USD/JPY is approaching a very precarious spot near the 105.00 level now with some minor support still seen around 104.46-56 once the key psychological level is breached.





If we see those levels give way, it opens up an extremely slippery slope towards the 100.00 level in the coming days and you can bet the BOJ will feel compelled to do something.





The capitulation in Treasury yields is showing no signs of abating just yet and with virus fears still persistent, it is tough to see what is going to change the picture ahead of the weekend and even as we look towards next week.





Where are those easing policies now, Mr. Kuroda?







