USD/JPY matches the best level since May

USD/JPY up 42 pips on the day





Better economic sentiment and a lower chance the Fed will cut rates are driving a rally in USD/JPY today and breaking technical resistance.







The next headline on the pair that you're likely to see is it hitting the highest since May. It's matched that level so far as it sits at 109.48.





Watch out for a run on buy stops if the pair breaks higher. Stocks are certainly poised for a strong close.





The Beige Book is due at the top of the hour.

