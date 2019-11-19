USDJPY jumps on the US/China tariff headlines

Runs up to 100 hour MA but backs off

The USDJPY jumped on the US/China tariff headline. The run higher took the price back up to the 100 hour moving average at 108.681, but the price has already back down toward the 108.53 level. A new low for the day was reached in the current hourly bar, but stalled at the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 108.448.









The headline gave the NASDAQ a boost back to the upside. The index is currently trading up 20 points. It was trading above and below the unchange line prior to the report.



