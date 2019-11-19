USDJPY jumps on the US/China tariff headlines

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdjpy

Runs up to 100 hour MA but backs off

The USDJPY jumped on the US/China tariff headline. The run higher took the price back up to the 100 hour moving average at 108.681, but the price has already back down toward the 108.53 level.   A new low for the day was reached in the current hourly bar, but stalled at the 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart at 108.448.  

USDJPY on the hourly chart stalled at the 100 hour moving average and move back down
The headline gave the NASDAQ a boost back to the upside. The index is currently trading up 20 points. It was trading above and below the unchange line prior to the report.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose