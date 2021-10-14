USD/JPY keeps higher on the day as yen pairs stay more buoyant

USD/JPY is up 0.3% to 113.57 ahead of European trading









However, yen pairs are still relatively buoyant with USD/JPY keeping perky as buyers are still keeping near-term control and targeting the pivotal 114.00 level.





There is some minor support around 113.20 before the 100-hour moving average comes into play at 113.03. As such, keep above the latter especially and buyers will be able to hold near-term control and stick with a push higher towards the end of the week.





That said, bond market sentiment is still key and a further retracement in yields may limit any potential strength in yen pairs for the time being.





But at the same time, the technicals are tough to ignore. CAD/JPY is up 0.4% on the day currently and contesting a break of daily resistance @ 91.17-19 now:









There is key resistance from the 2017-2018 highs @ 91.58-64 nearby though, so keep that in mind when gauging any daily breaks for the pair this week.



