USD/JPY looks perky to start the European morning

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usdjpy

USD/JPY up to a session high of 111.56 currently

USD/JPY D1 20-02
ForexLive
The pair is continuing from where it left off yesterday, recovering off lows earlier in the day close to 111.10. Price is now making its way back up and moves closer towards the overnight high at 111.59.

Technically, there isn't much in the way from a move towards the 112.00 level and a retest of the 24 April 2019 high at 112.40 from hereon.

The recent divergence in USD/JPY from Treasury yields is certainly one of the more interesting happenings in the market at the moment:

USGG10YR
But then again, you can't really argue against a key technical break such as this:

USD/JPY W1 20-02

