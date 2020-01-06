USDJPY moves above 100 day MA and topside trend line

Nasdaq now positive on the day. S&P unchanged.

The Nasdaq index is now retraced all of its earlier declines in trades up 8 points or 0.09% on the day. The S&P index moved back to unchanged (or close to it).







The USDJPY has gone a boost from the better tone and moved above its 100 day moving average at 108.165 ( earlier post The USDJPY has gone a boost from the better tone and moved above its 100 day moving average at 108.165 ( see outlining the levels of importance ). The pair is also extended above its topside trend line at 108.277. The next target comes in at the falling 100 hour moving average at 108.441. The price has not been above its 100 hour moving average since December 27.





Gold is only up $9.93 now.



WTI crude oil futures has moved off as well and trades up $0.19 and just off the low price of $63.16 (the price is trading at $63.23)



the 10 year yield is now up 1.05 basis points at 1.7986%

