USDJPY moves back toward support after the US/China news headlines

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdjpy

The USDJPY is back down testing the 108.645-681 area

The headlines from the Wall Street Journal that US China trade negotiations reach a snag as a result of agricultural purchases, has helped to send stocks the major indices back into the red and the USDJPY to a new session low. 

The price of the pair just reached 108.645. That is the low of the swing area defined by the November 6 low at 108.645 and the 50% retracement at 108.681.  The buyers have stuck at toe in the water against the area once again. The price is trading at 108.698. However, a break below should solicit stops and more momentum to the downside.  

