USDJPY moves higher and toward near converged 100/200 hour MAs

The next key targets come against the 100 and 200 hour moving averages which are near converged at around 109.63. A swing area is also between 109.617 and 109.700. If the pair is to tilt the bias more to the upside, getting back above that area would solidify a more bullish technical view. Stay below, and the pair remains with more of a bearish slant.





The low to high trading range is still only 37 pips. The average over the last 22 days is nearer 57 pips.





I just heard on CNBC that the S&P index has caught the narrow range bug. It is in the narrow is trading range of the index for the year so far. UGH.

