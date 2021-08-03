USDJPY moves to a new session low and the lowest level since May 26





Looking at the hourly chart, the high price today did remain under a swing area between 109.326 and 109.354. In trading yesterday, the price cracked below that swing area on the way to the the session low at 109.18, before rebounding back toward that area (and briefly above) near the end of day. The high price today in the Asian session reached 109.337 - between that swing area.





The new low increases the bearish bias. Get below the 109.00 level, and traders will start to look toward the swing low off the daily chart near 108.57 (see daily chart below).







What is risk for the sellers now?




