USD/JPY nudges back lower as optimism fizzles

USD/JPY is back down towards 107.50 from an earlier high of 108.58

European indices are back in the red with the DAX now trading to session lows, down by over 1% on the day while S&P 500 futures have also seen earlier gains erased.





Meanwhile, US 10-year yields are back down to 1.052% currently after keeping higher earlier in the day to around 1.15% at the start of European trading.





The market is seemingly rather choppy over the past few hours but I'd reserve any real judgment until Wall Street steps into the frame. Hopes for global central bank stimulus is one of the key talking points today so let's see how Wall Street reacts to that later.





As for USD/JPY, the 200-day MA (blue line) is the key line in the sand that is limiting any upside gain while the 107.00 level is one to watch in case of a further break to the downside.



