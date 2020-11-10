USD/JPY pares early losses, trades towards the highs for the day

USD/JPY turns around a decline below 105.00 to move towards 105.40 now







The yen is back down to a session low as yields climb, helping to underpin USD/JPY to the highs for the day close to 105.40 currently. 10-year Treasury yields are up by over 2 bps to 0.94% after a nudge towards 0.95% moments ago. The yen is back down to a session low as yields climb, helping to underpin USD/JPY to the highs for the day close to 105.40 currently. 10-year Treasury yields are up by over 2 bps to 0.94% after a nudge towards 0.95% moments ago.





Looking at the technical picture for USD/JPY:







The shove higher brings the focus back towards the trendline resistance from the middle of this year, seen @ 105.45 currently. That helped to limit gains yesterday and will act as a key resistance level to watch in the session ahead as well. The shove higher brings the focus back towards the trendline resistance from the middle of this year, seen @ 105.45 currently. That helped to limit gains yesterday and will act as a key resistance level to watch in the session ahead as well.







Further resistance is then seen closer to the 100-day MA (red line) @ 105.88.

It is still a yields story for USD/JPY as we see Treasury yields also creep higher on the session, leading to the turnaround in yen pairs across the board.