USD/JPY pares early losses, trades towards the highs for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | usdjpy

USD/JPY turns around a decline below 105.00 to move towards 105.40 now

It is still a yields story for USD/JPY as we see Treasury yields also creep higher on the session, leading to the turnaround in yen pairs across the board.

USGG10YR
The yen is back down to a session low as yields climb, helping to underpin USD/JPY to the highs for the day close to 105.40 currently. 10-year Treasury yields are up by over 2 bps to 0.94% after a nudge towards 0.95% moments ago.

Looking at the technical picture for USD/JPY:

USD/JPY D1 10-11
The shove higher brings the focus back towards the trendline resistance from the middle of this year, seen @ 105.45 currently. That helped to limit gains yesterday and will act as a key resistance level to watch in the session ahead as well.

Further resistance is then seen closer to the 100-day MA (red line) @ 105.88.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose