USD/JPY pressing towards the resistance zone near 108.00

USD/JPY has topped out here for a week





USD/JPY has lulled everyone to sleep with a sideways chop for the past week but it's often the quietest markets that deserve the most attention.







The lower end of this range has been tested many times as well.





If you zoom out and look at the daily chart, there's been a period of massive volatility followed by extreme uncertainty. This is going to break one way or the other and the trade will be to go with it.







