USDJPY rebounds toward highs

US stocks move to session highs on the news

The USDJPY has rebounded toward the highs for the day after China says first phase is agreeed, but does fall short of the session high at 109.70. The high price moved to a high of 109.619. The NY session low reached 109.238. The price remains below recent swing highs in between 109.664 and 109.723.









Stocks also rebounded to new session highs but the gains have slowed. The S&P is up 9.57 points or 0.3 presented 3178.14. The high reached 3182.68. The NASDAQ index is up 43 points or 0.49% at 8760. The high reached 8768.87.















