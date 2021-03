Topside trend line stalled the rally

The USDJPY has moved lower as stocks get hit and technical resistance against a topside trend line target near 108.75 stalled the rally ( see earlier post ).





The price has move back toward a swing area between 108-60 and 108.62. A move below the level will have traders looking toward the low swing area seen over the last 12 or so trading days between 108.32 and 108.37.