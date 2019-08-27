USDJPY retraces earlier declines. Runs into overhead resistance.

Moving toward MAs and close from yesterday

The USDJPY fell in the Asian session and in the process fell to the 50% midpoint of the move down from Friday's high at 105.584. That midpoint level held support.









The rally off the low is up testing a downward sloping trend line at 106.06. Just above is the close from yesterday at 106.10 where the 100 hour MA is currently at as well. The 200 hour MA is a little higher at 106.223.



So the pair is running into some overhead resistance.