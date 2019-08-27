USDJPY retraces earlier declines. Runs into overhead resistance.
Technical Analysis
Moving toward MAs and close from yesterday
The USDJPY fell in the Asian session and in the process fell to the 50% midpoint of the move down from Friday's high at 105.584. That midpoint level held support.
The rally off the low is up testing a downward sloping trend line at 106.06. Just above is the close from yesterday at 106.10 where the 100 hour MA is currently at as well. The 200 hour MA is a little higher at 106.223.
So the pair is running into some overhead resistance.
As I type, the price has dipped back down below the 106.00 level at 105.95. Stocks are giving up some of their gains (see earlier post outlining topside resistance for the S&P and NASDAQ), and the yield curve continue to invert with the 2-10 at -4 bps now.