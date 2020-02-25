USDJPY rolls over with the stocks

The floor has been broken

The USDJPY has rolled over with the roll over in stocks and fall in yields. The S&P index is now down -20.1 points or -0.63%. The NASDAQ index is down -58 points or -0.63%













For the USDJPY, the pair fell below its floor level at 110.336. That triggered stops and push the price down to a low price of 110.05. The price also reentered the non-trending sideways market that prevailed from February 6 to February 19 in the 109.52 to 110.129. If the price can stay below the 110.129 level, a rotation back toward the middle and low of the range cannot be ruled out.







Risk now that the floor was broken, is now at the floor (the floor becomes a ceiling).